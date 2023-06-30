Women of all ages gathered in downtown Marshall this Thursday for the free regular Girls’ Night Out event, featuring local businesses and vendors from across East Texas.
“We just want everyone to come and see what downtown has to offer, while enjoy some free fun activities and maybe even doing some shopping,” said Black Bird Bathhouse owner Raven Lenz, who organized the event.
The event featured a number of downtown businesses, including Addictions by Rhonda, Audrey B’s Boutique, Black Bird Bathhouse, Cajun Tex, Central Perks, Deborah’s Boutique, Royal Cypress, Square Nutrition and more.
Each business location was marked on a map, along with vendors located inside certain establishments such as Serenity Salon and Spa who were offering hair tinsel inside of Black Bird Bathhouse and Cakes by Aurora inside the General Store.
Additional actives included music and karaoke provided by Lil Off Beat Entertainment by Miriam Black, and Funnel Cakes and Snow Cones also available for purchase in downtown Marshall.
Guests on Thursday who visited all of the participating locations and were able to then figure out the secret code, were entered to win a grand prize give away.
The grand prize included a number of expensive bags full of goodies such as a number of $50 gift cards to local businesses, tickets to a Rangers game, passes to Splash Kingdom and more.
“Its just a fun night to come out with your family and friends and really see what downtown Marshall has to offer,” Lenz said.
Downtown merchants are planning to host another Girls’ Night Out event in downtown Marshall this September.