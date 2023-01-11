The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 13 in Tyler.
The conference will be at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015.
The cost is $10 for advance registration by 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at https://tx.ag/Jan13EastRegionAg or $20 at the door. Lunch will be provided.
Five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units are available — two general, one laws and regulations, and two integrated pest management. For structural applicators, six units are available — one termite, one pest, two general, one lawn and ornamental, and one weed.
Onsite registration begins at 7:15 a.m. For structural applicators, the conference will begin at 8 a.m., while commercial and non-commercial applicators will start at 9:15 a.m.
The event is being held simultaneously with the East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference, so those wanting more information on turf diseases, pests and pesticides need to make sure they attend the correct event.
Event organizers said the educational event is geared toward professionals working for city park departments, athletic fields, golf courses, school districts, pest control services, landscapers, lawn care services and agricultural producers who are seeking continuing education units.
Contact the AgriLife Extension office in Smith County at (903) 590-2980 for additional information or questions.
Topics and speakers
The featured topics and speakers are:
Termite Identification and Control — Janet Hurley, AgriLife Extension integrated pest management specialist, Dallas.
Pest Identification and Control Strategies — Bryant McDowell, AgriLife Extension urban integrated pest management program specialist, Dallas.
Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update — Mark Matocha, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agricultural and environmental unit pesticide safety education specialist, Bryan-College Station.
Pesticide Safety — Matocha.
Diseases in Turf and Bermuda Grass — Chrissie Segars, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension turfgrass specialist, Dallas.
Water X Weeds: An Approach to Integrated Weed Management — Becky Bowling, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension urban water specialist, Dallas.
Numerous AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agents from counties throughout Central Texas will also be on hand to answer questions.