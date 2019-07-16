East Texans got a chance to beat the blazing summer heat on Saturday during the first of its kind Ice Cream Social and Contest at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall.
The company’s newest event center was packed Saturday as it hosted the inaugural event, allowing community members to pit their best homemade ice cream recipe and flavor against each other.
In addition to the contest, a farmers market was featured, as well as a bounce house and foam machine for the children present.
“It was a record breaking Saturday,” Bear Creek Smokehouse spokeswoman Stacia Shoults said on Monday.
The ice cream social posted the company’s largest number of visitors for a Saturday in the month of July throughout the Marshall company’s 76 years of business.
“The turn out was fantastic,” she said. “We had about 700 people come out to see us throughout the day. The ice cream was delicious, and we even had some outlaws put on a show with a real (fake) live shootout during lunch. The bounce house stayed full and the foam machine was a hit. Everyone enjoyed sitting on the porch and just enjoying the view.”
Shoults said the company’s new building was built for family friendly events such as the ice cream social.
“We were so proud so many folks came out to support us and to support the ones making the ice cream,” she said. “The fifth generation, Cooper Shoults, even hopped in on the judging and added a “5th Generation Favorite” category, so we had three winners in all. East Texans know how to make great ice cream.”
Next up, Bear Creek Smokehouse is set to partner with East Texas Performing Arts Inc. to host a Car Show at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14. The car show is free the viewing public. There is a $20 registration in advance online and $25 on the day of for those wishing to enter a vehicle in the Car Show. Lunch will be available for purchase on site.
The Car Show with check in at 10 a.m., judging at 12:30 p.m., a 1:30 p.m. raffle and auction and a 2:30 p.m. awards presentation.
For more information about the Car Show or to register a vehicle, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/843680286006918/