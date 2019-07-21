Staff Reports
TYLER — The East Texas Association of Health Underwriters (ETAHU) recently received the Pacesetter Award at the National Association of Health Underwriters’ (NAHU) 89th Annual Convention and Exhibition in San Diego, California.
The criteria for receiving the Pacesetter Award includes attendance at national and regional meetings, chapter management, hosting local meetings and events, communications, membership activities and growth, public service projects, media relations efforts and continuing education.
“The leadership of NAHU members has a far-reaching impact on providing for the healthcare needs of individuals, families and business in their communities,” said NAHU CEO Janet Trautwein. “We are grateful for ETAHU’s hard work and recognize them with this well-deserved award.”
According to ETAHU president Chad Panepinto, the organization exemplifies the dedication its members have to improving healthcare in Texas.
“We are in a pivotal time in our country. The decisions our state and federal legislative branches make in the next three to five years could determine the next fifty years of our healthcare system,” Panepinto said.
This year’s message from ETAHU to our members was “Protect Your Legacy.”
“At ETAHU we aren’t just an avenue for our members to earn educational credit for their life and health insurance licenses. Our local projects, annual symposiums and our overall message has set a standard of excellence in the health insurance industry that we are proud to represent,” Panepinto said. “ETAHU is consistently leading the way to make sure the East Texas Health Industry has a voice in what health laws our Texas legislators are supporting.
“‘Protect Your Legacy’” is a message to all of our members that their passion, and dedication to the health insurance industry today, ensures Americans have the representation they need navigating healthcare tomorrow.”
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans.
For more information, call Brenda Massey at 903-360-4761 or email Brenda.massey@hibbshallmark.com.