HALLSVILLE — Kayla McBride and her mother Traci Morgan spent their Friday evening standing in the pouring rain at Hallsville City Park to hand out bottles of free, hospital grade disinfectant cleaner to people wanting to protect against COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus pandemic.
“I own K’s Commercial & Residential Cleaning and I was born and raised in Hallsville,” McBride said Friday. “I was able to get bottles of this disinfectant through one of my suppliers and I just wanted to do what I could to help my little town stay clean and safe.
East Texas business owners like McBride have been getting creative lately, all in an effort to help their community members continue to survive and thrive during the national crisis.
Bear Creek Smokehouse spokeswoman Stacia Shoults said this week the company is making deliveries of its meats and other items to those customers in need.
“The majority of our customers are older and we care greatly about their health and well being,” Shoults said. “With the stores being sold out of a lot of items, we are now offering free delivery to Marshall, Harleton, Longview and Hallsville. People can order online by telephone.”
In Jefferson, Salon Rouge and LaFleur Couture Boutique owner Brooklynn LaFleur is adding a free Blessing Box outside of her business, right next to Tripp’s Little Free Library that already existed.
Tripp’s Little Free Library, which LaFleur started last year, allows community members to come grab a free book to read. They can then either exchange the book for a different one, or keep it. People can also drop off books into the little library for donation.
Now, LaFleur is accepting donations now for the Blessing Box beside the little library, and will then invite community members in need to come grab the free, essential items inside they need.