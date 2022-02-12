The East Texas Council of Governments recently began funding the incorporation of a free-to-use software that can help businesses, real estate developers and site selectors find the best local properties for their needs.
ETCOG officials are helping cities pay for access to ZoomProspector, an online program that can cut down the time it takes to research new sites for development. The program collects data on demographics, available properties, talent pools, income statistics and more to paint a picture of the area’s economic opportunities.
Chuck Vanderbuilt, ETCOG’s community and economic development manager, hopes the program will attract locals and outside business developers toward doing business in East Texas.
“I think it’s useful for someone who is interested in promoting their community,” Vanderbilt said. “Or that small business owner that’s looking to make decisions on starting a business here, or making the leap and expanding.”
Opening ZoomProspector on the East Texas Economic Development District website (etedd.org/search-for-properties) will show an interactive map with dozens of area property listings, not unlike other real estate search programs. The program’s distinction from others of its kind, Vanderbilt said, comes in the options to “Explore Communities” and “Compare Communities” tabs, which allow users to find up-to-date data on local cities and small towns.
Users may also examine local education systems, the amount of area graduates and fields of study, as well as population statistics within a certain area determined by commute times.
“Rural communities, they’ve never had this type of tool,” Vanderbilt said. “They’re really going to be the ones to benefit…Our goal here, especially for this effort, is just to make it easier for them to sell their communities… It’s my hope that this thing catches on like wildfire is Texas and that communities really tap into it.”
Data from several national and state surveys appears on ZoomProspector to make up its community statistics, but the local property listings come from owners and real estate agents who submit content. Property owners in Marshall can request to have their commercial listings displayed on the program by pressing “Log In/Add Properties” on https://www.marshalledc.org/site-selection/property-search.
Rush Harris, Marshall Economic Development Corporation executive director, has used the program for more than a year, but now ETCOG is helping to fund the initiative. Harris wants the amount of listings on ZoomProspector to grow so Marshall can make full use of its capabilities.
“We’re hopeful that even our local population, when they’re looking for data about their own community, will utilize this tool,” Harris said. “Whereas going to the US Census can sometimes be a little bit difficult to pull up the right reports, — there’s thousands of different types of census reports and sometimes it can be a burden — this tries to simplify it a bit.”
The program can also showcase properties in unique ways, like through virtual tours or the addition of video, which Harris said the MEDC is trying to utilize. For example, property owners can take drone videos of their listings and display it over ZoomProperty.
“[We] want to provide our private industries and our private realtors the opportunity to showcase what they have,” Harris said.