East Texas’ largest shoe store is now open for business in Marshall and its manager Georgia Lucas said on Friday that business is booming.
The Shoe Dept. Encore is the “supercenter” of shoe stores, a larger affiliate of Longview Mall’s The Shoe Dept. It is at 1201 East End Blvd. North, Suite B, at the site of the old Horaney’s, next to Dollar Tree.
“We opened Aug. 23 and business has been fantastic,” Lucas said. “That first week was also the first week of school at Marshall ISD and it was crazy but great.”
Lucas manages about 16 employees at the new large shoe store and said they carry everything from babies’ shoes to men’s work and steel-toe boots, to jandals, to women’s dress shoes, to athletic shoes for the whole family.
“We sell name brand shoes; this is not a discount shoe store,” Lucas said. “We have Vans, Converse, Clarks, Jessica Simpson, Skechers, Nike, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger and so many more that I can’t even name them all.”
With Payless Shoe Source closing in Marshall a few months ago, the area was sorely in need of a large scale shoe store and The Shoe Dept. Encore is happy to fill that need.
“We are the largest shoe store in the area,” Lucas said. “We’re bigger than The Shoe Dept. in the Longview Mall and though they’re soon to do a renovation on The Shoe Dept. in Kilgore, we are larger than them as well,” she said.
The Shoe Dept. and The Shoe Dept. Encore also is affiliated with Shoe Show, with the parent company based in North Carolina and in operation more than three decades, Lucas said.
While the shoe collection is large and encompasses the whole family, the store also makes shopping comfortable for the whole family as well, with several TV/entertainment areas set up throughout the store to entertain children and adults while they shop.
The store also features wide open spaces to try on shoes, and extra wide aisles. The entire store is handicap accessible, Lucas said.
“We have a large collection of athletic shoes from children’s to juniors, teens, women’s and men’s,” Lucas said. “We also have every high heel you could want, boots and comfortable shoes like Clarks and Air Supply. We also have a separate clearance section.”
The store also features several “Brand New Start Sale” deals on many different brands of shoes, including Nike.
“Our boxes are clearly marked with a price and if there’s a red price tag on it, it’s half price,” she said.
Lucas said on top of being proud of the new store and its collection of products, she’s proud for customers to come meet her helpful crew members.
“I have the best crew,” Lucas said. “They are fantastic at customer service and if you’re having a bad day and come in here, they will have you leaving the store happy. They’re great.”
The store also offers layaway options, and shop and ship to a residence option. There is a free app to download for the store that features special deals.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The store is closed Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.