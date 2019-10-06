Dr. Kim Barbola, D.O. FACOI and Nurse Practitioner Wendy Starnes, AGPCNP-BC recently opened the doors of their practice East Texas Precision Medicine located on 1600 S. Washington in Marshall.
The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce members and the Marshall community were able to get an up close look at the offices Thursday, Sept. 27 when a tour was offered.
Each patient room has being carefully decorated and set up to accommodate their patients.
Their office hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment call, 903-320-3200.