HALLSVILLE — Eastman Credit Union (ECU) management and community leaders gathered Tuesday to cut the ribbon celebrating ECU’s newest branch located at 710 W. Main St. in Hallsville.
“We’re excited to open our Hallsville branch and eager to be part of the Hallsville community. Our members and employees are thrilled with the convenience brought by this location,” said Kelly Price, ECU president and CEO.
ECU officially opened the Hallsville branch a few weeks ago. Anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or owns a business in Gregg or Harrison County can open an account at ECU. Members have access to five drive-thru lanes, two ATMs, in-branch tellers, member service and consumer lending offices, safe deposit boxes, and more.
“Members choose ECU because our not-for-profit structure allows us to return profits to members through lower loan rates, better products and services, fewer fees, and consistently competitive deposit rates. Our products and services bring value to members,” said Price.
ECU serves all members with one checking account option. ECU’s Beyond Free Checking account earns interest on all balances, has no minimum balance requirement, and provides free checks and instant-issue VISA Debit Cards. ECU’s new and used auto and recreational vehicle loans feature 90-day payment deferrals and no penalties for early payoffs. Mortgages are serviced by ECU and offer 100 percent financing options.
“We have extraordinary member service, free financial wellness coaches, and free financial reviews that often save members hundreds of dollars over the life of their loans. Our goal is to help all members make the most of their money,” said Price.
Since 1998, ECU has given back $162 million to members in an Extraordinary Dividend. The Extraordinary Dividend rewards members for borrowing and saving, and the more business members do with ECU, the more they receive in the annual, board-approved payout.
ECU’s Extraordinary Dividend and member-focused products and services positively impact members’ financial lives, but the organization doesn’t stop there.
“At ECU, we look for opportunities to support the communities we serve. Giving back is very important to us and the credit union mission,” said Price.
ECU currently supports programs, schools and charities like Hallsville ISD, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Pines, Harrison County’s 4-H Farm-City Week, Hallsville Ag Boosters, the Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center, United Way, East Texas Food Bank, Great Texas Balloon Race, Hallsville Outreach Center, Humane Society of Harrison County, the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce and many more.
ECU is also a strong supporter of financial education and currently funds financial education programs in 22 Gregg and Harrison County schools and provides curriculum-integrated course materials for over 2,000 students.
“We have five facilities, 90 employees, and 25,000 members here. Being a strong community partner is important to us, and we do our part to help our communities grow and thrive,” said Price.