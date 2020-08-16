In support of continued COVID-19 pandemic response efforts, Eastman Foundation awarded grants to several East Texas organizations. The contributions will help those groups provide families with food, shelter and other economic support.
Grants were awarded to the following organizations:
Greater Longview United Way
Hallsville Area United Fund
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
Mission Marshall
United Way of Harrison County, Inc.
“People can’t leave their homes to get the food they need. With this grant, we have launched a program to deliver emergency food boxes to rural pockets of our community,” said Misty Scott, executive director of Mission Marshall. “We are grateful for Eastman Foundation’s support to meet this and other COVID-19 related needs in our community.”
“The pandemic has created significant hardships within our community,” said Andrew Coggins, site manager for Eastman’s manufacturing plant in Longview. “Our employees here have always taken great pride in actively supporting our surrounding communities and this is a staple of the Eastman culture worldwide. We are proud to be able to support so many organizations to help improve the quality of life in the communities where we live.”
The donation to East Texas organizations is part of a commitment by Eastman Foundation to contribute more than $1 million toward supporting global response organizations in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Given the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on all of us, it is important that we provide support in the communities where our employees live and work,” said Willie McLain, president of Eastman Foundation. “Every region has critical needs at this time. We want to be able to support efforts to meet those needs as best we can.”
Eastman Foundation will provide funding to organizations for food, shelter, medical supplies and personal protective equipment for frontline workers and economic support. Eastman operates sites in more than 50 communities around the world.
Eastman Foundation invests in initiatives that serve and strengthen communities around the world and improve the quality of life. The Foundation focuses its resources on organizations and projects in the areas of education, environment, empowerment and economic development. Learn more about Eastman Foundation at eastmanfoundation.com and the company’s Corporate Responsibility initiatives at responsibility.eastman.com.