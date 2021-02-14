Elisha Williamson, owner of Elisha’s Food for the Soul in Marshall, celebrated her third year in business this month.
The restaurant, located at 404 Forrest Terrace, officially opened its doors Feb. 3, 2018.
Williamson said she gets her love of cooking from her mother, Sandra Robinson, who used to cook enough food to feed the entire neighborhood.
“She loved to cook. She would cook for the neighbors, calling people over for food and she would never charge them,” Williamson said.
Her love of the kitchen, and an understanding that food not only feeds your stomach, but also your soul, grew for Williamson by watching her mother cook all those years growing up in Marshall.
“That’s why I decided to call it ‘Elisha’s Food for the Soul,’ and I really got that initially from the Bible, because I don’t want to just feed people’s bodies, I want it to feed their hearts,” Williamson said.
This love eventually grew into a dream of owning her own restaurant, a dream she has been able to accomplish thanks to the help of her family.
Williamson said that her two daughters, Shenika Jackson and Anita Jackson, work the front of the restaurant for her, as she spends most of her time cooking her classic home style meals.
She also credited her husband, Nathaniel Williamson, for supporting her through opening and running the restaurant.
She said that her restaurant is known for its classic southern at home cooking, with some of the customer favorites their smothered pork chops, meatloaf, chicken and dressing and many more.
The location also has a wide range of dinners, and lunch options that they offer both in restaurant dining and to-go orders.
Williamson said that her popular side dishes included the restaurants candied yams, creamy mashed potatoes and gravy, and the greens and cabbage.
“When ever I put it up on Facebook that we have those, they’re gone, we always sell out, people just love them,” Williamson said.
Each day, Williamson posts the menu on the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ElishasFoodForTheSoul, with the days specials listed.