JEFFERSON — The Jefferson community came out full force on Wednesday in support of its newest downtown stores which are expansions from a Harleton hotspot.
Enoch’s Wine Cellar and Coffee House hosted its grand opening and wine experience on Wednesday with an overwhelming turnout of new fans. The Jefferson Enoch’s stems from the company’s flagship store, Enoch’s Vineyard and Winery in Harleton.
The new downtown Jefferson spot consists of a coffee shop and wine cellar, located side by side at 116 N. Polk St. in Jefferson.
“We had originally planned for about 50 guests and by the end of the night, we are set to have over 300,” the new franchise’s partner Jonah Kral said on Wednesday. “It kind of just exploded and we are ecstatic with the turnout and so thankful to have all of the community’s support around us.”
Both the coffee shop and wine cellar are open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The wine cellar will continue to host wine experiences and tastings and customers can sign up online, by calling the store or by showing up.
Enoch’s in Jefferson can now provide residents and visitors with every beverage they need from sun up to sun down, partner K’ Kral said last week.
K’ said there was a specific reason the four partners chose coffee as their new product.
“Coffee and wine make a good pairing I think,” K’ said. “We thought it was a novel, great idea — you can get them coffee in the morning and wine in the evening.”
“This is kind of a separate deal from the vineyard and winery and we hope to make it a franchise with more locations later on down the road,” K’ Kral said.
While their own coffee brand and roastery might be in the cards further in the future, as well as other franchise locations, Enoch’s Coffee House features Houston based Katz brand coffee.
The Katz coffee comes fresh in a cup, bottled to take on the go or in a take home package to enjoy at leisure.
“We serve lattes, iced coffee, cappuccinos, espressos and teas,” K’ said. “In our wine cellar next door, we will feature Enoch’s wine, which we have over 30 different types that we carry with more coming. Later on, we will probably start featuring other brands of wine as well.”
Jonah and K’ Kral, uncle and nephew, are part of a four-way partnership in the new Enoch’s, with Jonah’s dad Jon Kral and Kral family member Colin Gipner. Jon Kral also serves as one of the owners of the Harleton vineyard with his partner, Altus Koegelenberg.
“The vineyard in Harleton opened about 15 years ago; we just wanted to expand and try something new and different,” Jonah said previously.
K’ Kral said the family chose Jefferson as the spot for their expansion due to the town’s high tourist draw and strong retail support from locals.
“Jefferson is close to Enoch’s in Harleton and this is a great town to cater to tourists,” K’ said.
For information about the coffee shop and wine cellar, visit https://www.facebook.com/enochswacho/