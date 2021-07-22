JEFFERSON — Enoch’s Wine and Coffee Shop in Jefferson is set to debut a new pizza menu at a special Karaoke and Pizza event today.
From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. today, Enoch’s Wine and Coffee Shop, which was inspired from the Harleton based Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery, is set to debut its new cauliflower pizza crust menu for guests, while also serving up the coffee and wine it’s known for in Jefferson.
The new pizza menu includes the Caprese, Pepperoni, Three Cheese, Greek Pizza, Supreme, Veggie, Steak and Goat Cheese and Sausage pizzas.
“Our karaoke pizza night will be one of the first times we do our pizzas publicly,” Manager Jonah Kral said. “We have been doing tests with friends and wine club members but we are soon to commit to a more full time menu at the coffee shop.”
In addition to the new pizzas, the Enoch’s location will continue its coffee menu and its wine menu, as well as its wine club membership program.
The Karaoke and Pizza night event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. today at the coffee shop, located at 116 North Polk Street in downtown Jefferson. The pizza menu will run until 9:30 p.m. or until the pizzas sell out.
Guests are invited to come try out the new pizza menu, charcuterie trays, desserts and have some fun with karaoke and live music with Mike Brown.
For more information, visit the coffee shop’s website at www.enochscoffeehouse.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/enochswacho