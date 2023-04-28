The Texas Transit Association (TTA) recognized ETCOG’s Transportation Development and Compliance Manager Preston Garcia as its 2023 Rising Star. Each year, TTA selects individuals, elected officials and agencies who have made positive contributions to the transit industry and the State of Texas for its annual awards. Preston was honored to accept the award last week in Corpus Christi at the Annual Conference, Expo and Roadeo hosted by TTA.
TTA’s Rising Star Award is given to any young employee in the field of transit, age 30 and younger, for exemplary or innovative work to further public transit in Texas.
“In a relatively short time of two years in transit, Preston has hit the ground running,” said ETCOG’s Transportation Director Vince Huerta. “Since joining our team, Preston has developed and implemented many efficiencies that have led to expanded services, increased ridership, and additional revenue. A few highlights would include streamlining maintenance processes to bring the GoBus fleet to 100 percent compliance with the Texas Department of Transportation.
“As a result of implementing these processes and launching new maintenance software, the invoice backlog was significantly decreased, and payment to vendors increased. Additionally, through his business development efforts, Preston has successfully initiated agreements with cities, counties and other organizations, allowing for expanded services and increased local revenue. We are so proud he is being recognized for these deserving achievements.”
ETCOG has been an active member of the Texas Transit Association for many years in representation of its rural transit agency, GoBus. GoBus is available for all rural residents to access safe, reliable, and friendly public transportation. GoBus provides daily local service within Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood Counties and the non-urbanized areas of Gregg and Smith counties. GoBus provides trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Trips can be booked by calling (800) 590-3371 to speak with the dispatch office or by visiting www.GoBusTransit.com.