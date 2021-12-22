Two upcoming fundraisers will support the Marshall Symphony Orchestra.
Meet the Orchestra
Guests are invited to tune in to the Christmas spirit by listening to some classic holiday music during the upcoming “Meet the Orchestra,” event hosted by Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House in Jefferson.
Members of the Marshall Symphony Orchestra will be on hand at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to meet community members and help them get into the holiday spirit while performing some Christmas classics.
Marshall Symphony Orchestra Violinist Elizabeth O’Bannon and Keyboardist Charles Gilbert will perform the free concert along with Composer Kermit Poling.
The event is hosted by Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House, located at 116 N. Polk St. in downtown Jefferson.
Murder Mystery Brunch
The Marshall Symphony Orchestra is starting out the new year with a little mystery and murder.
The Marshall Symphony Orchestra will host a Murder Mystery Brunch, “Til Death Do Us Part, All is Fair in Love and Murder,” on Jan. 8 at Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery in Harleton.
The fun event is set to raise money for a good cause, with proceeds going to the Marshall Symphony Orchestra Endowment Fund.
To learn more about the Marshall Symphony Orchestra, visit their website at www.marshallsymphony.com.