28727538-83E6-4BFC-ADD5-CB476153FD58.jpeg
Buy Now

The Harrison County Agri-Business Association’s Farm City Week begins Monday at the Marshall City Arena.

 Marshall News Messenger File Photo

Harrison County students who have spent the past few months working on livestock and agriculture mechanics projects will take part in the Harrison County Agri-Business Association’s annual Farm City Week through Thursday.

Shows take place at the Marshall City Arena — including steer and heifer shows, goat and lamb shows, and hog, rabbit and broiler shows — before the weeklong event wraps up with the annual dinner, auction and sale of champions.

Farm City Week 2022 wrapped up with a record-setting live auction sale, topping more than $423,000 and surpassing 2021’s then-record-breaking sale by more than $100,000.

This year, Farm City Week kicks off on Monday with the Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest sponsored by Downs Funeral Home. There will be a kickoff hamburger supper Monday evening to celebrate the scholarship winners for this year and hear from our winning speech contestants.

The complete Farm City Week schedule is as follows:

Monday: 9 a.m. Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest, 6 p.m. Hamburger Kickoff Dinner with recognition of Speech and Scholarship Winners

Tuesday: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Broiler and Rabbit Weigh In, 9:30 a.m. Broiler Show, with the Rabbit Show immediately following, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Swine, Lamb, Goat and Steer Weigh In, 4 p.m. Lamb Show, followed by Goat Show and Showmanship

Wednesday: 8 a.m. Swine Show, followed by Sale Order, Showmanship and Special Needs Show, 1 p.m., Steer Show, directly followed by Junior and Senior Beef Showmanship and Heifer Show

Thursday: 7 to 9 a.m. Ag Mechanics check-in and set-up, 10 a.m. Ag Mechanics Judging, 4 to 6 p.m. Barbecue Dinner at Marshall City Arena, 5 p.m. Awards for Top Hand, Showmanship and Top Buyers, 6 p.m. Livestock Auction, Silent Auction for Ag Mechanics projects. Silent auction ends at 8 p.m. with payment due by 8:30 p.m.

Tags