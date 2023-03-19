Harrison County students who have spent the past few months working on livestock and agriculture mechanics projects will take part in the Harrison County Agri-Business Association’s annual Farm City Week through Thursday.
Shows take place at the Marshall City Arena — including steer and heifer shows, goat and lamb shows, and hog, rabbit and broiler shows — before the weeklong event wraps up with the annual dinner, auction and sale of champions.
Farm City Week 2022 wrapped up with a record-setting live auction sale, topping more than $423,000 and surpassing 2021’s then-record-breaking sale by more than $100,000.
This year, Farm City Week kicks off on Monday with the Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest sponsored by Downs Funeral Home. There will be a kickoff hamburger supper Monday evening to celebrate the scholarship winners for this year and hear from our winning speech contestants.
The complete Farm City Week schedule is as follows:
Monday: 9 a.m. Voice of Agriculture Speech Contest, 6 p.m. Hamburger Kickoff Dinner with recognition of Speech and Scholarship Winners
Tuesday: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Broiler and Rabbit Weigh In, 9:30 a.m. Broiler Show, with the Rabbit Show immediately following, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Swine, Lamb, Goat and Steer Weigh In, 4 p.m. Lamb Show, followed by Goat Show and Showmanship
Wednesday: 8 a.m. Swine Show, followed by Sale Order, Showmanship and Special Needs Show, 1 p.m., Steer Show, directly followed by Junior and Senior Beef Showmanship and Heifer Show
Thursday: 7 to 9 a.m. Ag Mechanics check-in and set-up, 10 a.m. Ag Mechanics Judging, 4 to 6 p.m. Barbecue Dinner at Marshall City Arena, 5 p.m. Awards for Top Hand, Showmanship and Top Buyers, 6 p.m. Livestock Auction, Silent Auction for Ag Mechanics projects. Silent auction ends at 8 p.m. with payment due by 8:30 p.m.