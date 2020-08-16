Fidelity Communications today announced it will award $5,000 to a nonprofit organization in the communities it serves as part of the internet service provider’s “Up for Any Challenge” social media campaign.
Nonprofit organizations in communities throughout the states Fidelity serves can enter to win simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how their organization has been impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, how the winning funds will be used, and how funds will benefit the community. One organization will be selected to receive a $5,000 donation.
“We know many nonprofit organizations have seen a decrease in both donations and volunteers as a result of COVID-19, but the need these organizations fill is now greater than ever,” said Trish Niemann, Senior Director of Corporate Communications. “We want to help organizations serving a vital role in our communities get through these difficult times and demonstrate that together we can make a lasting impact in the communities we serve.”
Entries will be accepted from Aug. 17 through Sept. 4 at fidelitycommunications.com/contest. Winning organizations will be highlighted on Fidelity’s social media channels, including Facebook.