Fire and Dice Gaming, a new gaming center offering a wide range of video games, board games and even virtual reality, is making its way to Marshall this year with plans to open its doors this Summer.
Owner Kenny Bain said that the idea for the new business came to him while trying to make plans for his 5-year-old granddaughter’s birthday party.
“We were hoping to hold her party in Marshall, but there was just nowhere with a good back room for a party that was also something that kids would have fun going to do,” Bain said.
This, Bain said, was his inspiration for the idea of a new gaming center for the Marshall area, offering a relaxing family-friendly atmosphere as well as a wide range of analog and digital gaming options for the whole family to enjoy.
The new business will be located at 1609 Sedberry St. in Marshall, with Bain stating that the business hopes to open its doors before the end of the summer and hold an official grand opening in June.
“It’s very exciting, there is nothing like this right now, and I feel like it will be a draw for Marshall, with people coming in from all around the area to try it out,” Bain said.
He said that some of the digital games planned for the new business will include 20 high end PCs for computer gaming and multiple gaming consoles such as an Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and much more.
Analog games will consist of a billiard tables, ping pong, air hockey, foosball, corn hole, tabletop bowling, darts, board games, card games and more. Additionally, Bain said that the business is planning to open up space in its back rooms where community members interested in playing games such as Dungeons and Dragons or Magic: the Gathering will have a place to meet.
Additionally, a virtual reality escape room will be available at the new location, where six people can utilize VR headsets at once to go through a completely virtual escape room puzzle in the allotted time. High tech axe throwing lanes, with appropriate age requirements, will also be one of the many experiences available at the new gaming center.
“It’s going to be a very relaxed atmosphere, we will have couches and comfortable chairs where people can come in and relax, meet with people and play whatever they’d like to,” Bain said.
Fire and Dice will also have a full concession service, which will sell soft drinks, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, grilled cheese and turkey clubs, as well as other easy food items community members can enjoy while gaming.
When the business opens, Bain said that community members will have two ways to pay to enter, either pay a small entry fee each time you arrive or purchase a membership if they plan to come more often.
Bain said that the entry fee will cover either one hour of play time on the PC/console games or $5 in free concessions for those wishing to play the analog games. The VR Escape Room and Axe Throwing Lanes will require an additional fee, and should be reserved in advance.