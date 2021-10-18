If you’ve ever had a meal at Yard Bird Southern Table and Market in Waskom and wondered how you can get the same taste in your home cooked meals, Foodie Tasting Room now offers the perfect opportunity for you.
Owned by Yard Bird proprietor Amelia Rabalais and her daughter Shelby Zeuch, the new store located at 314 N. Washington Ave. in Marshall offers all natural high quality ingredients and cooking products to bring new flavors to your every day dinners.
“The all natural products aren’t cut with things like you would expect the big chains to carry, so there are a lot of health benefits that come from using them,” Rabalais said.
She said that the idea for the store was created from her work at Yard Bird and the interest the community had for their various flavored olive oils and vinegars that they made and bottled themselves.
“We just love Marshall,” Rabalais said, “Shelby and her brother opened Square Nutrition right next door, and they were welcomed with open arms. We just really feel the love and support here.”
Now the business sells a wide variety of these flavored items for the at-home cooking needs of the Marshall community, which Rabalais said can add a whole new level to at-home cooking.
“These are a lot stronger than you would expect your at home vinegar or olive oil to be,” she said, “With the all natural oil and the infused flavors, you get a lot out of a little.”
Along with vinegars and olive oils, the new store offers a variety of canned goods and herbs and tea, all sourced from local, or all natural vendors as much as possible.
Unique options such as quail eggs, alligator meat and frog legs are all available at the store, along with exclusively carrying Cargill Caddo Co. beef products.
The location offers over 20 cuts of the locally sourced beef.
“We are the only place where you can get this Cargill brand beef, its very high quality,” Rabalais said.
A number of other local vendors, selling all natural dog treats, handmade crafts and more are also selling their goods at the new store.
“A lot of us, we met working the farmers market here, and when the store opened up I wanted to get in contact with them so that they can start selling their goods here as well,” she said.
The new business also hosts a build your own bath salts bar, which Rabalais said will carry all natural scents and salts, and only edible products. All natural soaps are also available at the store, as well as organic health and cleaning products.
Foodie Tasting Room also has a grab-and-go section that currently offers dips and hummus for sale, which Rabalais said the store plans to expand later to carry a full lunch bar option, and more.
The store is currently open, with plans to host an official grand open and ribbon cutting with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce at a later date.