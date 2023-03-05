Dan Duke, Marshall’s former director of tourism and economic development, has taken on a new position in Marshall and is working now as the marketing specialist at Marshall radio station 92.3 The Depot.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Dan come ‘All Aboard’ with our civic-minded crew at 92-3 The Depot,” said the station’s Director of Commotion and Product Development and morning show host Chip Arledge.
Arledge, who is known on the air as “The Fat Man,” said “We have been promising in word and deed since we signed on in downtown Marshall over two years ago that we will do everything we can as THE truly local radio station to move Marshall, Longview and all of East Texas forward both culturally and economically. With Dan, we’ve added an energetic, creative and passionate team member to help us carry out our vision of setting a higher standard for what a local radio station should be.”
Duke will be working with the station to promote local events, sell advertisements to promote local businesses and much more.
“I am very excited and honored to be part of such a great, community oriented, forward thinking, team at 92.3 FM The Depot. I’m very proud of the work I did for the City of Marshall as Director of Tourism and Economic Development, and I look forward to the great things the team and I at The Depot can do,” said Duke.