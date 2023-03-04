The Texas Department of Transportation says the intersection at FM 449 and FM 2879 north of Longview in Harrison County will become a four-way stop beginning Monday, March 6.
“Previously, only traffic on FM 449 had to stop,” TxDOT said. “Stop signs, pavement markings and warning signs will be placed on FM 2879. The stop signs have also been doubled on FM 2879 and stop ahead signs have been doubled in each direction. The overhead flashing beacons will flash red in all four directions.”
TxDOT says motorists traveling through the intersection are advised to use extreme caution as drivers adjust to the new traffic pattern.
Anyone with questions about the construction work or detour route can contact the TxDOT Atlanta District Traffic Office at (903) 799-1480.