Gateway Tire and Service Center has been in business since 1929 and offering hometown service for those needing tires and even automotive repair.
Manager Jeff Grantham has been in the automotive business for 40 years, serving 21 of them with Gateway Tire.
“Our goal is to provide the best products and service at a fair price, all while being up-front and honest with each and every customer. We’ll never try to sell something that our customer doesn’t need just to make a buck,” Grantham said. “Being a hometown business is a benefit for those seeking tires.”
One of the things that makes Gateway Tire such an asset to the customer is that they have $13 million worth of tire inventory. That stock, which encompasses all kinds of brands including BFGoodrich, Bridgestone, Buckshot Maxxis, Carlisle, Deestone, Firestone, Kenda, Michelin, Nexen, Toyo, Uniroyal and Yokohoma, allows customers to find just the right tire. The company offers everything from low-end to high-end and along with the Shreveport warehouse they also have several sub-warehouses with even more inventory. Gateway Tire not only offers regular automotive tires but also lawn and garden, agriculture, off road tires passenger, light truck and atv.
To aid customers, the company also offers drop off and pickup in town and has a service truck that can come to the house for tractors.
The store is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. They are located at 1807 Victory Drive and can be reached at (903) 935-9353