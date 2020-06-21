Gateway Tire and Service Center has been in business since 1929 and is here to help drivers find the perfect tires for their vehicles while being dedicated to their customers, employees and communities.
Manager Jeff Grantham has been in the automotive business for 40 years, serving 21 of them with Gateway Tire.
“My only regret is that I didn’t find this company sooner,” he said.
“Our goal is to provide the best products and service at a fair price, all while being up-front and honest with each and every customer. We’ll never try to sell something that our customer doesn’t need just to make a buck. If that’s what makes us different from our competitors, well, we’re just fine with that,” Grantham said.
Choosing the right tires for your vehicle consists of several steps.
Grantham stated it makes a big difference in where the driving takes place. Do you drive 10,000 miles a year or 100,000 miles? Is it primarily in town or on highway? Do you drive your vehicle off road? If so are you going muddin’ or are you traveling over rocks? All of these things and more are considerations when choosing tires.
“We have 13 million dollars worth of tires in our Shreveport warehouse,” he said. That stock, which encompasses all kinds of brands including BFGoodrich, Bridgestone, Buckshot Maxxis, Carlisle, Deestone, Firestone, Kenda, Michelin, Nexen, Toyo, Uniroyal and Yokohoma, allows customers to find just the right tire. The company offers everything from low-end to high-end and along with the Shreveport warehouse they also have several sub-warehouses with even more inventory. Gateway Tire not only offers regular automotive tires but also lawn and garden, agriculture, off road tires passenger, light truck and atv.
“We are wholesaling tires here,” he said. “We decided the best way to help during this virus is offer discounts for everyone.” Gateway Tires also offers six month financing with no interest to those that qualify.
To aid customers, the company also offers drop off and pickup in town and has a service truck that can come to the house for tractors.
Along with tire service, Gateway Tire offers wheel repairs, brake, engine, batteries, alignment, steering suspension system, lube, oil and filter and AC services.
The store is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday. They are located at 1807 Victory Drive and can be reached at (903) 935-9353