In honor of Veterans Day, Gateway Tire and Service Center will offer free oil changes, or $25 off any service, to all veterans, active military and their affected partners in order to honor their sacrifice.
On Monday, Nov. 11, all customers who can provide a valid military ID at any of Gateway Tire’s participating retail locations are eligible for this promotion.
Gateway Tire locations participating in the Veterans Day promotion on November 11 include Carthage, Longview, Lufkin, Marshall, Texarkana, and Tyler in Texas, and Bossier City, Haughton, and Shreveport (Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy, East Bert Kouns, Mansfield Rd, West 70th St), in Louisiana.
For more information about the event, contact your nearest Gateway Tire and Service Center, or visit http://gatewaytire.com/