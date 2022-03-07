GoBus receives Outstanding Rural Transit System in Texas award

ETCOG’s rural transportation system, GoBus, has received the Outstanding Rural Transit System Award from the Texas Transit Association. Staff was honored with the award last week in Austin at one of the largest transit conferences held in the nation, the 2022 Joint Annual Conference, Expo, and Roadeo hosted by the TTA and South West Transit Association.
Each year, this award is given to a rural public transportation system that has designed and implemented programs that demonstrate innovative concepts or effective problem-solving techniques and have successfully applied these in the public transportation industry. GoBus received the award for the first time in 2014.
“I am so proud of the GoBus Team!” said ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland. “Under the direction of our program director, Vince Huerta, GoBus has demonstrated their commitment to continuously improve the quality and availability of transit services throughout the East Texas Region. They have not only been able to increase ridership but also take on many different special projects to help fill transportation gaps. Some of these projects include creating seamless travel through multiple partnerships, offering free trips to veterans, and even providing routine transportation to health care staff to distribute vaccines during the height of COVID. Through these projects, GoBus has initiated the expansion of services to nights and weekends and brought in thousands of local matching dollars to their program. I am thrilled that TTA has recognized GoBus for their exceptional services with the award for Outstanding Rural Transit System.”
GoBus is available for all rural residents to access safe, reliable, and friendly public transportation. GoBus provides daily local service within Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood Counties and the non-urbanized areas of Gregg and Smith counties. GoBus provides trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Trips can be booked by calling 800-590-3371 to speak with the dispatch office or visiting www.GoBusTransit.com.