After opening its doors in September a new Marshall business God’s Money hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.
Owner of the store, Sam Manning, said that the event was a big success, with a large crowd of local business owners coming out to show support of the new location.
“ It was super, the chamber was there and they really knew what they were doing,” Manning said. “And we got to share with them the reasons why we wanted to open to store.”
After the ribbon cutting ceremony community members enjoyed refreshments, including gold and silver cup cakes decorated by Manning’s daughter.
“Our business has been stead,” Manning said. “A lot of people stayed around after the ceremony to ask questions about the business, and that is really why we are here.”
The store buys and sells gold and silver, including both coins and jewelry. Manning said that the goal of the store is to provide a public service to the community by offering them a safe alternative to invest in.
“Now there is a need for people to educated about this more than ever,” Manning said. “In our life time the dollar is going to completely lose its value.”
It is this continuous risk to the value of the dollar that Manning said makes gold and silver the perfect investment, since it will hold its buying power no matter the ups and downs of the global economy.
Manning said that he used to live in Marshall, working as a pastor and then as an officer with the Marshall Police Department before he and his wife, Deliana, decided to move to her home country of Nicaragwa.
This is where Manning became involved in gold industry, working on processing gold while he lived over seas.
Now that the couple has moved back to the Marshall area, Manning said that he hopes to share his knowledge of the industry and investment knowledge with the people of the city of Marshall.
For more information on the business go to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Gods-Money-Gold-and-Silver-100381678358106/?ref=page_internal&path=%2FGods-Money-Gold-and-Silver-100381678358106%2F.