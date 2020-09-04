In honor of the State Fair of Texas being canceled this year, Golden Chick is teaming up with Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs to bring a taste of the fair to restaurants across the state.
The Marshall Golden Chick, 1517 East End Boulevard S., is one of 187 locations across Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma participating in the event.
These stores will have the limited time corny dogs for sale from now through Oct. 25 at a price of $5 and as a combo with golden fries and a drink for $7.99.
“Like many others, we were disappointed to hear that the State Fair was canceled and after the year we’ve had we could all use a little comfort food,” said Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick. “While we serve Original Golden Tenders, Fletcher’s is the creator of the Original Corny Dog, and what better way to make the two widely accessible than to serve them both at our restaurants and in our drive-thrus.”
Both Fletchers and Golden Chick have been active participants in the Texas State Fair for years, with Fletcher’s selling an average of 500,000 Corny Dogs during the annual fair season.
After originally hearing about the cancellation of the fair this year, Fletcher’s began to create pop up tents and catering vehicles in North Texas to keep the tradition alive.
Now by partnering with Golden Chick, a wider audience is able to participate in the tradition, even though no one can attend the fair.
“We each have a presence at the annual State Fair of Texas and over 50 years of service in the Lone Star State — the partnership makes perfect sense,” Stevens said.
Throughout the partnership, Golden Chick will also be hosting socially distanced community events and give back initiatives to help those in need.
“Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs at the State Fair of Texas has been a time-honored tradition for millions of Texans since 1942,” said Aaron Fletcher on behalf of the Fletcher family. “When the news of its cancellation for 2020 hit, we knew that something had to be done to reach the hundreds of thousands of fans that would be disappointed they couldn’t get their hands on this time-honored favorite.”