A new family-run gourmet popcorn and “sweet treats” store Pop Culture officially opened last week in Marshall, hosting its grand opening event with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
The store is run by Marshall native January Simpson and her husband James Simpson, who moved back to the area three years ago with their family.
Simpson said that she spent a lot of her youth growing up in the rural areas surrounding Marshall and was excited when the opportunity arose to move herself and her family back to the area.
“My mother actually moved to Marshall back in the ‘70s, and she was like one of the first ever Asian people to move to this area,” Simpson said, “The Marshall News Messenger even did a story on her when she moved to town.”
Now, not only does the Simpson family live in the area, but they all work together to run the family’s recently opened store, Pop Culture, a completely unique business to the Marshall area.
“I really liked the idea of opening a popcorn shop because the idea is really unique, and it’s out there, and that really describes me perfectly,” Simpson said, “I am definitely unique and out there, and it has been really great so far.”
The new store currently offers about 40 different flavors of gourmet popcorn, with both sweet and salty options, with plans to expand to over 50 different flavors in the future.
Flavors range from dill pickle to toasted marshmallow and even puppy chow, with Simpson stating that guests are encouraged to try as many samples as they want before choosing what flavors to take home.
“People have been very hesitant about taking samples and I am always trying to get everyone to take more, try a bunch of them, try every flavor if you want to, you can even try them more than once,” she said.
Along with gourmet popcorn options, the store offers a wide range of other candy selections and even novelty sodas. Community members are able to pick up a wide range of salt water taffy, jelly bellies or even cotton candy from the newly opened location.
Additionally, Simpson said that the store isn’t done growing its selection, with other sweet and sour candy options coming to the new business in the near future, as well as the possibility of selling fudge and other dessert options.
“So far everything is going really well, and we are going to keep growing and expanding what we offer here, so I would just encourage everyone to come in and check out what we have to offer,” Simpson said.
Community members can stop into the new business now, located at 2500 East End Blvd. North, Suite C, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to the store’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/popculturemarshall.