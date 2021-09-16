Gov. Greg Abbott appointed one and reappointed two people to serve on the Texas State Technical College system’s Board of Regents on Wednesday.
Lizzy de la Garza Putegnat, Tony Abad and Curtis Cleveland will serve terms that expire on Aug. 31, 2027.
De la Garza Putegnat, of Harlingen, works for Schneider Electric. She previously worked for the Brownsville Economic Development Council for nearly six years, fulfilling various roles including Director of Business Recruitment and Director of Business Retention and Expansion.
Abbott’s office says De la Garza Putegnat has “worked closely with secondary and post-secondary education institutions in collaborative efforts to help ensure an educated and highly skilled workforce.”
De la Garza Putegnat currently serves with the Rio Grande Valley Linking Economic and Academic Development, the Business Development Fund of Texas, the Industry Advisory Committee for the Rio South Texas Economic Council. She has previously served with the Leadership Brownsville Board of Directors, the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Cameron & Willacy Counties, the Asociacion de Empresarios Mexicanos Brownsville/South Padre Chapter and United Way’s All In — Partners for Postsecondary Success Leadership Team.
Abad, of San Antonio, works as a liaison engineer for M7 Aerospace. He volunteers to serve families in need with community groups and his church.
Cleveland, of Waco, is vice president at Central Texas Iron Works, Inc. He is the current TSTC Board of Regents chair. He also serves with the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy Executive Committee and TSTC Foundation Board of Directors. Additionally, he is a member of the Association for Good Government Board of Directors and Extraco Bank Advisory Board of Directors, an advisor for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and the recent Senior Warden of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Vestry.