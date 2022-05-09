The Grand Boutique Tan and Gift hosted an official ribbon cutting with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday after opening its doors two months ago.
“It was a great day, there were a lot of people that came out to celebrate with us,” said owner Kim Ponder.
She said that the business officially hosted its grand opening event in March, offering a wide range of tanning options and beauty products along with a boutique full of clothing options for babies, toddlers and women of all ages.
Ponder said that she became interested in offering tanning options at her business due to the lack of options available to community members in Marshall, which caused her to have to drive into Longview anytime she wanted to tan.
“At first I thought it would be fun to drive into Longview and do something else while I was there,” Ponder said, “But after doing it for a while it became really hard to go out there, I mean I have a life, and I know a lot of other people must have the same issue.”
For this reason, Ponder said the business now offers a wide range of tanning options to the community, including multiple new, high-end regular tanning beds, as well as a spray tan bed.
“Our spray tan bed has a violet undertone, which eliminates that orange undertone you get with a lot of the older spray tans,” Ponder said.
Additionally, she said that coming up in the near future the business will also be adding a standing tanning bed, which is brand new.
Along with tanning options, the business also offers a hydro massage bed, which is $25 for a totally customizable 45-minute session on the bed.
Community members can also try the Slimline Sauna Pod, which utilizes red light therapy and sweat treatment to help customers slim down while simultaneously repairing their skin.
Ponder said that the use of red light therapy is actually recommended by dermatologists for the repair of skin after treatment for skin cancer, as well as for a wide range of other beneficial uses.
“There is nothing like this anywhere else in the area,” Ponder said.
Along with the health and beauty options available at the business, Ponder also offers a wide range of clothing products for the community.
She said that she offers a number of lines of children’s clothing, including London Bridge, Mud Pie and more. The store also offers a number of other children’s products, including stuffed animals, books and more, which Ponder said makes the location a perfect shopping spot for expectant parents, or anyone invited to a baby shower, or expecting a new family member.
“We really have something for any woman from 15 or so to over 50,” Ponder said, “As well as babies and toddlers and children, there’s something for everyone here.”
The store also offers a wide range of women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories. All items are chosen by Ponder not only for their style, but also for their texture and their comfort levels.
“Softness is so important to me, everything I buy I like to make sure I get the chance to feel it to make sure it’s all of a good quality,” Ponder said.
The store also offers a line of men’s products, including t-shirts, mugs, and even aprons. Additionally, a line of candles created by a group of active duty military members are also available at the store.
“We have a lot of things to offer,” Ponder said, “Something for everyone.”
The store is located at 1100 E. Grand Ave. in Marshall and is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the location, community members can go to www.facebook.com/GrandBoutiqueTan.