A new Marshall boutique opened its doors recent, as the Grand Boutique Tan celebrated its Mardi Party grand opening event.
The new Grand Boutique Tan celebrated its grand opening on March 5 in Marshall by allowing guests to walk through, look at and try out the boutique’s features, which include women’s clothing, babies and toddler items, shoes, handbags, jewelry, hats, tanning services, hydromassage services, red light therapy, spray tan services, facials, waxing, and other esthetician services.
Owner Kim Ponder said she wanted to open a boutique that was unlike any other in Marshall.
“There is not another store in town that carries our products,” Ponder said. “I really wanted to be unique in the clothing we selected, and everything is soft to the touch and feels good.”
Ponder selects each of her boutique’s clothing items from Italy and many of them are versatile and feature several uses, including reversible jeans, sweaters that transform and other items.
The boutique is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The boutique is closed on Sunday.
Ponder also features a small selection of men’s items, including T-shirts and Mason Jar.
Ponder also features a suggestion box for customers to request items they would like to see in the store in the future.
The Grand Boutique Tan can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GrandBoutqueTan.