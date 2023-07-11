The East Texas Council of Governments was recently awarded a $1 million Brownfields Assessment Coalition Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The grant will allow ETCOG to “lead environmental site assessments and reuse planning throughout the region,” the organization said, with a primary focus on Longview, Marshall, Kilgore and Gladewater and revitalizing contaminated properties into sustainable redevelopment.
“We are excited to receive this grant because it will be used to revitalize and repurpose land and related buildings throughout our region that currently, for whatever reason, cannot be used for productive purposes,” said ETCOG Executive Director David Cleveland. “Within this context, this Brownfields grant is both an environmental and economic development revitalization tool.”
The EPA’s Brownfields Program helps communities “prevent, assess, remediate, and sustainably repurpose brownfield sites,” ETCOG said. “These sites, characterized by the presence or potential presence of hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants, often pose challenges to expansion, redevelopment, and reuse. With this grant, ETCOG will help in addressing these challenges through environmental remediation and planning while creating opportunities for future growth.”
ETCOG said the grand will be used to assess about 31 sites in the region, with more than 100 sites identified for consideration, including the former Texas and Pacific Hospital in Marshall; the former Stroh’s Brewery Right of Way in Longview, the former M.W. Dogan School in Tyler, The Quads student housing complex in Kilgore and a former oil extraction site in Gladewater.
ETCOG said a Brownfields Coalition meeting would take place in August and the Brownfields Advisory Committee will meet in September with key stakeholders, including the Kilgore College Foundation, Gladewater Economic Development Corporation, Marshall Economic Development Corporation, Henderson Economic Development Corporation, East Texas Regional Development Corporation, the City of Longview, the City of Rusk, Longview Community Ministries, East Texas Baptist University, Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity and the City of Marshall.
ETCOG also plans to host public input forums beginning this fall to discuss initiatives and receive feedback from the community.