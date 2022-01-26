The Great Marshall Chamber of Commerce hosted its fourth annual Business and Industry Expo and Awards ceremony on Tuesday, honoring community members who made an impact to the Marshall economy and community in 2021.
Different businesses joined the chamber at the Marshall Convention Center before the awards ceremony to mingle and present information on their businesses during the annual business expo event.
“We love to have everyone able to gather together once again in person to celebrate this event with us,” Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce Stacia Runnels said.
After the expo, community members present enjoyed a catered lunch by Golden Corral, before Runnels began to present the annual awards.
Community members also heard economic updates and information about projects started and completed in 2021 from MEDCO, the City of Marshall and Harrison County during the event.
“Everyone here deserves to be recognized for the hard work that they put in to the last couple of years, especially with the obstacles we have faced,” Runnel said.
The chamber then presented seven total awards during the event, including awards for employee of the year, boss of the year, small business of the year, large business of the year, industry of the year and nonprofit business of the year, as well as its annual legacy award.
Winner of the employee of the year award for 2021 was Sharon Ventimiglia, of the Tracy Andrus Foundation. Boss of the year was awarded to Brad Burris, of Century 21-A Select Group.
Small business of the year, which is awarded for businesses with one to 10 employees, was awarded to HealthCare Express of Marshall for 2021. Large business of the year, awarded to a business with 10 to 50 employees, was awarded to Marshall Hometown Tire.
Industry of the year, awarded to a business with 51 or more employees, was awarded to East Texas Baptist University for 2021. The nonprofit business of the year awarded was given this year to East Texas Habitat for Humanity.
Additionally, the Harrison County Historical Museum was awarded the prestigious legacy award during the 2021 annual event.