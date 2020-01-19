special to the News Messenger
Scores of people from the Marshall community braved the cold and misty morning to show their support to first responders.
Stacia Runnels, Executive Director of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, led the event, welcoming the public and an assembly of various public safety officers from the Marshall Police Department, Marshall Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hallsville Police Department, Waskom Police Department and members of Harrison County ESD volunteer firefighters.
The East Texas 100 Club covers a 20-county region and recently opened its benefits to all firefighters as well.
The East Texas 100 Club was pleased to announce its inclusion for membership of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Jan. 17.
The East Texas 100 Club was founded by the East Texas Police Chiefs Association and local Sheriffs covering 20 counties. 100% of funds raised, support the immediate family needs of any public safety officer who has been killed in the line of duty. The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce serves all of Harrison County and works to improve the economic, civic, and cultural well-being of the area.
Runnels was pleased to welcome the Chamber’s newest member. She presented a check for $5,000.00 to East Texas 100 Club on behalf of Golden Corral and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce:
“This was possible due to the generosity of Kyle James at Golden Corral. Every year as we put on the Law Enforcement and Firefighters banquet they do not charge us for the food and encourage us to take that amount that we would have paid and give it to the first responders and we thought that there would not be a better way to disperse those funds than through the East Texas 100 Club.”
The event received the support of several local businesses and chamber members, as well, who were more than pleased to volunteer their time and treasure to the event and the important cause the East Texas 100 Club provides to all regional public safety officials. The Club has currently three local members: Chief Cliff Carruth, Rush Harris, and Sam Howell.
Juays Photography volunteered to provide pictures and drone coverage for the event. The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines sponsored signage and awards from Smart Advertising in honor of Westy Meisenheimer, Chief of Police of Waskom. Healthcare Express provided sweet treats. Joe Pine Coffee provided hot coffee for a brisk morning. Joe Pine Coffee also reminded everyone that first responders in uniform always have free drip coffee in their store.
If was a great display of community support and action, letting officers, firefighters, and other safety officials know, that the greater Marshall area is an area that cares about them.
Chief Cliff Carruth of the Marshall Police Department and a current board member for the East Texas 100 Club, expressed his thanks to the Chamber and for the community support:
“I am very happy to see the support for our first responders. It is great to see our community come together to help our first responders and their families who are killed and critically injured in the line of duty. It is encouraging for us as we work hard to make our communities safer.”
Chief Reggie Cooper of the Marshall Fire Department shared that sentiment.
“It’s a great program. I just want to thank everyone, each organization that already stepped up to give to this organization as we move forward to help protect those who protect us.”
The East Texas 100 Club is civilian organization, funded entirely by charitable donations. Donors may become members on an annual or lifetime basis, with options for individuals and corporations. For check donations, please call (903) 575-4115. Online membership donations can be made at www.easttexas100club.org/give.