As we enter into February, one of the biggest things on most Marshall community members minds is that it is officially tax season, and Green’s Professional Services of Marshall is prepared to help with just that.
Green’s Owner Winfred “Bo” Green Jr. is a certified tax specialist, and said that the business has been in operation since November 1989, with an expansion in 2004 to also include Green’s Bail Bonds services.
Green emphasized that the business is important to him as a way to support the Marshall community, where he grew up. Not only is Green a Marshall native, but he is a graduate of Marshall’s Wiley College.
Now, Green remains active in the Marshall community as a member of a number of organizations, including the local chapter for the NAACP, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and as secretary for the St. James Masonic Lodge No. 112, along with others. He said that he is also part of the Harrison County Bail Bond Committee board.
Today, over 30 years later, the business offers a wide range of services, including tax filing services; but also offers services such as a Notary, Bail Bonding, administrative services, life insurance and many other valuable services.
Green also stated that the business owns rental properties, and act as a bill payment center for the community.
“Green’s Professional Services is known for its customer-oriented service,” he said.
Community members can consult the offices of Green’s Professional Services to see how they can help them as well as for any more information at (903) 938-5217.