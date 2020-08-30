For 31 years, Green’s Professional Services has offered qualified tax specialists that provide professional expertise in a wide range of services to the greater Marshall area.
Owner, Winfred “Bo” Green Jr. and his staff strive to give you the highest quality services to fit. your specific needs. In addition to tax filing services, they also offer services such as a Notary, Bail Bonding, administrative services, life insurance and many other valuable services. They also have rental properties and act as a bill payment center.
Green’s Professional Services began in November 1989 and Green’s Bail Bond was created in April 2004.
Green, a native of Marshall and Alumni of Wiley College, is active in many organizations including the NAACP, the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and serves as secretary for the St. James Masonic Lodge #112, to name a few. Green’s Professional Services is known for its customer-oriented service. Consult the offices of Green’s Professional Services to see how they can help you today.