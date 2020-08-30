HALLSVILLE — Members of the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce pulled out the purple ribbon for cutting on Saturday in an effort to welcome the city’s first custom cabinetry business, Creative Lane.
Creative Lane is owned and operated by Darin Coats, a Hallsville resident who was looking to move his business to his hometown.
“I’d worked for this company Dimora Brands for about seven years and created the marketing and event planning for them, before I decided to open my place,” Coats said. “I offer even more brands now than they do.”
Coats offers a one stop shop for kitchen, bathroom, pantry and other home or office remodeling by offering custom cabinetry design, hardware including knob pulls and towel racks, as well as the custom drawer design to go inside the cabinets and installation.
Coats also offers vanities, countertops, backsplash, kitchen measurement, design and graphic rendering, as well as custom barn doors, picture framing and even event planning.
“I started picture framing in high school and continued it through college and my professional life,” Coats said. “I worked at Skeeter Boats in Kilgore before Dimora Brands and I’ve been in Hallsville for 17 years now and just wanted to have my own business here locally.”
Located in the heart of downtown Hallsville, at 304 A West Main Street, Coats has completely gutted and remodeled the lawnmower repair shop that his building formerly housed.
“I actually got my degree in graphic design so that’s where the creative side of this comes in and for the company’s name, my middle name and my daughter’s middle name is both Lane — so I named the company Creative Lane,” Coats said.
On Saturday, Coats, who actually opened during the height of the pandemic in mid-March, celebrated a ribbon cutting for his new business with members of the Hallsville Chamber of Commerce.
Several new businesses have opened their doors in the Hallsville community during the past few months while the pandemic was ongoing and some other businesses elsewhere were closing up shop.
“Hallsville is a growing community,” Chamber President Chris Comer said Saturday. “People want to come live here and go to school here and we are very business friendly. We want to see our community grow and be better.”
Coats plans to take advantage of that growth by helping customers who are remodeling, updating or building new.
“The businesses here in town have great working relationships with our Mayor Jesse Casey and our city council and we’re working hard to move this community into the 21st century,” Comer said.
Other new businesses welcomed by the Chamber in recent months in addition to Creative Lane include Savage Coast, the Cajun Tex Hallsville Event Center and the Hallsville First United Pentecostal Church. Soon, the Chamber will host a ribbon cutting for the newly opened Corner Store and Grocery.
To learn more about Creative Lane, browse the showroom, or make an appointment with Coats, visit Creative Lane’s website at https://creative-lane.com/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CreativeLane/