HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Chamber of Commerce celebrated another successful year for businesses in the city and heard about the city’s growth during its second annual State of the City dinner and awards banquet on Thursday.
Business and community representatives gathered Thursday at First Baptist Church in Hallsville’s fellowship hall to enjoy food from Cajun Tex as Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey detailed a year in review for the city, as well as what’s coming around the corner.
Hallsville Chamber of Commerce President Chris Comer also recognized outstanding businesses and community members in the city, before awarding several awards.
State of the City
“I’m going to do a lot of bragging on Hallsville tonight,” Casey said Thursday. “We have the best council and city staff that you can imagine, and things are going so smoothly thanks to their work.”
Casey then went on to highlight key issues in the city, including a decreasing tax rate.
“Our tax rate has decreased every year for the past five years,” he said. “We are ranked one of the lowest in the state for our tax rate and we’re proud of that — at the same time, we’re more financially sound than we’ve ever been.”
Casey said instead of taking on debt, the city began applying for grants to fix roads and perform other needed projects.
“We got grants to fix our roads until we had enough money saved up to do road projects,” he said.
One of the projects the city received a grant for came from the Texas Department of Transportation to construct a 12-foot wide multi-use pathway from Cal Young to U.S. 80, to allow students and community members to safely walk or bike without getting in the roadway.
“Construction on that will begin as soon as school lets out,” Casey said. “We also widened the road at Cypress and Waldron Ferry Road in front of the Intermediate 4 and 5 campuses, and we put in a turn lane. I’ve spoken to the school district officials who said that project has helped reduce traffic in that area.”
Casey said the $1 million wastewater treatment facility update that has been ongoing is also nearing completion.
Casey said once the TxDOT project to add the new multi-use path is complete, the city will completely rebuild Cider Lane. After that project, the city plans to use its funds to perform preventative maintenance on city roads to prevent the need to completely rebuild roads.
“We’re finally at a point financially where we can do preventative road work,” he said. “We’ll be doing what they call a chip and seal system to maintain our roadways. We’re also looking, sometime in the future, at possibly adding parking in downtown near Miss Minnie’s and the Hallsville Medial Clinic.”
Casey then spoke on the city’s booming housing construction projects.
“We’re exploding,” he said. “They’re adding houses at three neighborhoods, Central Trace, Saddlebrook and Cider Point. People want to move to Hallsville because of our schools, our low crime rate and our low tax rate. The Saddlebrook neighborhood went from originally having 77 houses planned to now having 95.”
Casey said other land has been purchased near FM 450 and Green Street where about nine houses are planned to be constructed, and another new neighborhood, Magnolia Ridge near FM 450 and Waldron Ferry Road, is now in the planning stage. It will include a gated community with 110 houses priced at $500,000 to $1 million each. The neighborhood will include a turf soccer field, swimming pool with club house, and pavilions and barbecue pits.
Casey said a new company has also recently purchased the senior and handicap living facility Hallsville Square, and the homes there will soon undergo a complete update and renovation.
Casey also mentioned the city’s businesses are growing, with Buchanan’s Hardware constructing a new building on U.S. 80 near North Elementary School. Casey said a new buyer has already made plans for the current Buchanan’s Hardware building once it is vacated.
The city also saw the addition of the Hallsville Medical Clinic on U.S. 80 in the past year.
“We’re doing really well,” Casey said. “We also have some community events coming up the rest of the year, including Music in the Park, Western Days and the Christmas Parade and Light Up the Park.”
Awards
The Hallsville Chamber of Commerce also celebrated its second annual awards banquet on Thursday and recognized outstanding businesses and community members in the city.
Hallsville resident Delores Cantu was awarded the Citizen of the Year award, a new award this year.
The New Business of the Year award was given to Corner Store Grocery owners Jerry and Glenda Stegall. Nominees also included Hallsville Medical Clinic and Bobcat Nutrition.
The Business Person of the Year award was given to J.P. Daub of Daub Realty. Nominees also included Traci Preston of Main Street Coffee House and Kayla McBride of Kay’s Cleaning.
The Business of the Year award was given to Jack Walton of Roof Masters. Nominees also included Shirley Equipment and Guaranty Bank and Trust of Hallsville.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Tommy Pool, owner of Pool Chevron. Pool has owned the city’s own full service station since 1995 but he worked at the station, which belonged to his family, long before then, Comer said.