HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its second annual State of the City and Annual Awards Dinner.
The chamber, which has hosted an annual State of the City Address with Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey, added a new awards portion to the event last year, and nominations are currently being accepted for this year’s event.
The annual address and dinner serves as a yearly update where Casey addresses upcoming plans in and around the city, and recounts milestones met throughout the past year.
The chamber hosted its first “Best of Hallsville” awards banquet last year, with Hallsville Hardware and Feed owner Mike Buchanan being recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Ballard’s Septic Services receiving the Business of the Year Award, Brookshire’s Ray Jackson receiving the Business Person of the Year Award and Cajun Tex owners Johnny and Donna Horne receiving the New Business of the Year Award.
Hallsville Chamber of Commerce President Chris Comer said the awards banquet is something the chamber hosted decades ago and wanted to bring it back to recognize the businesses and workers in the city that serve the community’s needs so well.
“The Best of Hallsville awards is something the chamber used to do about 30 years or so ago and this will be our first year to bring it back,” Comer said previously. “This is something I’ve wanted to start back up for a while now. We will recognize a business of the year, a new business of the year that started up in the past two years, as well as a business person of the year.”
Nominations are now being accepted for New Business of the Year, (in Hallsville two years or less), Business of the Year, Business Person of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.
Nominations are being accepted through the end of this month by emailing the chamber at board@hallsvillecommerce.com. When making a nomination, participants are asked to include the name of the business, the category and why they are the right choice for the award.
The top three finalists in each category will be notified and receive two tickets each to the event, where winners will be announced.
“The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes members who have spent decades serving the community,” Comer said previously.
The date and location of the State of the City Address and Awards Dinner has not yet been announced by the chamber.