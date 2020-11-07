HALLSVILLE — Harrison County Sheriff Elect B.J. Fletcher will be making his first official appearance as the guest speaker at the annual Hallsville Chamber of Commerce Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Dinner set for Nov. 12 at Hallsville High School.
This year’s program will also feature a surprise cameo and performance by a celebrity singer. Fletcher, who was recently voted as the new Harrison County Sheriff during Tuesday’s election will serve as the guest speaker.
The annual dinner will be catered by Perfect Catering and will be held at the Hallsville High School cafeteria. The Hallsville Jazz Cats will provide live music during the dinner, Hallsville Chamber of Commerce President Chris Comer said.
The dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 and is free for veterans and first responders. Tickets for other guests are $25 each and may be purchased at Hallsville City Hall, located at 115 West Main Street, Goodin Moving Solutions, located at 5737 U.S. Hwy 80 Suite 2, and Guaranty Bank Hallsville drive through, located at 500 West Main Street.
The annual dinner serves to show appreciation for veterans, those currently serving in the armed forces and first responders, Comer said.
This year’s event is sponsored by Upshur Rural Electric.
To keep up with the Chamber’s future events, follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hallsvillecommerce/