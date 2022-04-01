HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Chamber of Commerce is now selling tickets for its second annual State of the City and Annual Awards Dinner.
The event is set for 6:30 p.m. on April 28 at the First Baptist Church in Hallsville’s Activities Building, located at 201 N. Central St. in Hallsville.
Tickets are $25 each and are available for purchase now at Guaranty Bank & Trust in Hallsville and at Hallsville City Hall.
The chamber, which has hosted an annual State of the City Address with Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey for the past several years added a new awards portion to the event last year.
The annual address and dinner serves as a yearly update where Casey addresses upcoming plans in and around the city, and recounts milestones met throughout the past year.
The chamber hosted its first “Best of Hallsville” awards banquet last year, with Hallsville Hardware and Feed owner Mike Buchanan being recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Ballard’s Septic Services receiving the Business of the Year Award, Brookshire’s Ray Jackson receiving the Business Person of the Year Award and Cajun Tex owners Johnny and Donna Horne receiving the New Business of the Year Award.
Hallsville Chamber of Commerce President Chris Comer said the awards banquet is something the chamber hosted decades ago and wanted to bring it back to recognize the businesses and workers in the city that serve the community’s needs so well.
“The Best of Hallsville awards is something the chamber used to do about 30 years or so ago and this will be our first year to bring it back,” Comer said previously. “This is something I’ve wanted to start back up for a while now. We will recognize a business of the year, a new business of the year that started up in the past two years, as well as a business person of the year.”
Community and Chamber members nominated potential recipients earlier this year for the awards banquet, and those nominees have now been announced.
Business of the Year: Guaranty Bank & Trust Hallsville, Roofmasters and Shirley Equipment
Business Person of the Year: JP Daub, Kayla McBride and Traci Preston
New Business of the Year: Hallsville Medical Clinic, Bobcat Nutrition and The Corner Store Grocery
A Lifetime Achievement Award winner has been selected and will be awarded at the banquet.