HALLSVILLE — Hallsville is growing and the new Forest Hills Shopping Center with its several newly opened businesses is a testament to that fact.
The Forest Hills Shopping Center officially welcomed the opening of those several new businesses with a block party and grand opening celebration on Friday.
“We were planning to host a grand opening party and posted it and the other businesses in here started talking and we decided to just do a big block party and have a grand opening for all of us because we all moved in and opened about the same time this summer,” Moon River Salon and Nail Spa owner Julie Langley said on Friday.
The new salon in the shopping center offers hair services such as cuts, styles highlights and color, as well as nail services and pedicures, facials and massages.
“Cajun Tex came in May and then we opened in July,” Langley said. “Then Home Away From Home and Soto’s Mexican Restaurant both opened last month so we all came in here about the same time.”
The boom in the shopping center doesn’t mean it’s full yet though. Several more office and store front spaces are for lease in the center, which sits off of Cider Street and Providence Circle in Hallsville.
The shopping center also includes other businesses such as Central Title, Farmer’s Insurance Amanda Croley Agency, Joan’s Locker and the American Legion Post 105.