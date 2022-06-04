HALLSVILLE — A new East Texas company is offering wine lovers a chance to experience some of the area’s best wineries all in a day — and participants don’t even have to worry about the driving.
Lekker Wine Tours, which officially opened a couple of weeks ago, offers tour guests a unique and memorable way to experience the East Texas wine country.
Founded by Walkers Mill Vineyard and Winery Manager Melanie Juays, her husband Tony Juays and their son Gareth Juays, the family run business is the first of its kind in East Texas offering half-day, full-day and curated tours of East Texas’ 25 wineries.
The family hails from Cape Town, South Africa, where they gave regular wine tours of the wine regions in the Western Cape. The company’s name, “Lekker,” is a South African slang word that can be used as an all-encompassing adjective for any good situation, Juays said. The word encompasses the feeling of contentment, happiness, satisfaction, enjoyment and pleasure, which the Juays want their customers to experience on every Lekker Wine Tour.
Divided into four East Texas regions, the company offers full day tours with five winery stops for $150 per person or half day tours with three winery stops for $95 per person, with a minimum of six guests per tour. Guests can sit back and enjoy the drive from vineyard to vineyard while on a chartered bus.
Lekker Wine Tours was created to give locals and visitors alike the opportunity to tour the vineyards and wineries of East Texas with an expert guide, Juays said. The company specializes in knowing the best spots to visit, the best routes to take and the best places to see to make the most of the day.
Lekker Wine Tours offers both curated and standard tours. The standard tours are designed to give visitors a taste of the area’s best, while curated tours are personalized to visitors’ specific desires.
“We understand that it can be difficult to taste wines at various wineries and always have a designated driver,” Gareth Juays said. “Lekker Wine Tours solves that problem by providing transportation so that you can spend a day tasting wines with friends without having to worry about driving.”
To celebrate their launch, Lekker Wine Tours is giving away a grand prize of an East Texas wine tour for eight guests at the end of December 2022. In the lead-up to the big prize, they will also be giving away a tour for a single individual every month.
Lekker Wine Tours is also offering a shuttle tour beginning at noon on Saturday and recurring every hour, between Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard and Winery in Harleton to Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House in Jefferson and back. The hop on, hop off shuttle has limited seating.
For more information or to book a tour, visit www.lekkerwine.tours, call 903-483-5260 or email bookings@lekkerwine.tours.