HALLSVILLE — Hallsville residents on Wednesday braved cold and rainy East Texas weather for a chance to win free Dairy Queen food for a year during the grand re-opening of the Dairy Queen in Hallsville.
LG2 Restaurants, the same Lindale based company that owns the Marshall Dairy Queen, purchased the Hallsville restaurant at the end of 2019.
“We actually purchased this location a couple of months ago but wanted to wait until after the New Year to host the grand re-opening,” LG2 Restaurants Area Coach Taylor Young said on Wednesday. “The first 75 people to order a combo meal or our dilly bars today gets to choose between a Hungerbuster, a four piece chicken basket or a small blizzard, every week for a year.”
The Hallsville Chamber of Commerce hosted its first ever ribbon cutting event on Wednesday for the restaurant during the grand re-opening.
“Our commitment as the people of Hallsville is to support our local businesses,” Chamber President Chris Comer said on Wednesday before reading a welcome letter from Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey.
Young said the new ownership made cosmetic updates to the store, as well as appointed new management, which included new General Manager Courtney Cuarisma.
LG2 Restaurants Owner Jordan Giles said he was blown away by the positive turnout on Wednesday.
“We are elated and it’s so awesome to see this kind of turnout today here in Hallsville,” Giles said. “We have opened stores in bigger cities with less of a turnout than this. We have placed freezers in the gymnasiums and are ready to sell blizzards to the students. Bobcat Nation is here and ready to roll.”
Giles said in addition to providing good food and friendly service, his company and the Hallsville Dairy Queen are committed to being a part of the community.
“Our main thing is giving back,” Giles said. “That’s what LG2 Restaurants is here for — that’s our calling. Anybody needing a job, we are looking to grow this store so send them here. We’re here for ya’ll and if you know of someone in the community in need, let our store know or give me a call. We are committed to giving back and helping out the community. This is an ‘us’ thing and we are going to do this thing together.”
The Hallsville Dairy Queen is located at 300 West Main Street in Hallsville and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.