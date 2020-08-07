HALLSVILLE — Hallsville is getting another new business in town on Saturday when Southern Roots Rental Co. located at 203 West Main Street will celebrate its grand opening from 2 to 5 p.m.
The event rental company, which started out of the home of Hallsville couple Jordan and Parker Hardy’s home, has now expanded and will open its own store front location in downtown Hallsville on Saturday.
“This is a dream we’ve always had,” Jordan said on Thursday. “We were both born and raised in Hallsville and started our company out of our own home but we always wanted to grow and expand and open a store where customers could come see us and shop.”
Southern Roots Rental Co. is a specialty event rental business that takes care of any event from weddings to birthdays to anniversaries and proms, but the store front will also feature and sell products from eight other small businesses.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Jordan said. “We have home decor, candles, clothing, barbecue sauce — we truly have something for everyone.”
The store’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday after the grand opening event this weekend.
“We have Gypsy and Wild Co. items and Big Wood Candle Co.’s candles and they smell amazing,” Jordan said. “We have homemade barbecue sauce from another vendor, so we do have products for men and Southern Roots Photography will be here for the grand opening on Saturday to take free photos. Wrapped in Featherly Love will also have her mini-camper out here for people to take photos with.”
Jordan said she and her husband are thankful to see their dream realized and to also do so after being hit hard during the pandemic.
“Our business, like so many others got hit a little when brides had to push or cancel their weddings but people still want to celebrate life’s events,” she said.
The grand opening event is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and the first 50 customers will receive a gift bag featuring goodies from Longview and Hallsville area businesses, including gift cards, discount cards and more.
To find out more about Southern Roots Rental Co., visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/southernrootsrental/ or their website at http://southernroots.rentals/