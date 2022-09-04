Eastman has awarded 24 scholarships to area high school students for a grand total of $48,000. The scholarship pays $1,000 per semester for up to two semesters, with additional scholarships and internships available.
The following area seniors are the 2022 recipients of the Eastman Chemical Company Scholarship: Justin Oliphant and Mason Mosier of Beckville; Raul Rebollar of Center; Taylor Nealy of Gilmer; Lindsey Robertson and Logan Bohanon of Gladewater; Dina Asencio, Dalen Lansdale and Conner Smith of Hallsville; Blake Blassingame of Harleton; Heath LaFleur of Kilgore; Michael Dennis of Leverett’s Chapel; Jordan Weeks of New Diana; Jayden Lanier of Pine Tree; Oscar Gonzalez and Brent Roberts of Sabine; Easton Ballard and Jared Hill of Spring Hill; Dewy Nelms of Saint Mary’s; Devin Hawkins and Jose Mata of Tatum; Andrew Topp of Union Hill; Tanner Riley of West Rusk; and Cade Carter of White Oak.
Each year, Eastman Chemical Company in Longview offers a scholarship at local high schools to a qualified graduating senior that chooses to pursue an associate degree in the field of process technology, industrial maintenance, instrumentation or welding at one of its partner colleges.
The scholarship award process is used to educate students on the various career paths and validated degree programs available at our local community colleges. Currently, Eastman partners with degree programs at TSTC Marshall, TSTC Waco, Kilgore College, Panola College, Tyler Junior College and Louisiana Delta Community College-Monroe.
The first annual Scholarship Day at Eastman was held Saturday, June 11 at the Learning Services training center. The day was intended to help set Eastman scholarship recipients up for success by providing them with vast amounts of resources and contacts they can use in their journey over the next couple of years. Eastman had 75 individuals in attendance, which included the scholarship recipients and their parents, instructors and admissions representatives from the college programs they plan to attend, Texas Workforce Solutions, Eastman High School Partnership Team members and Eastman Resource Group Leaders.
Students and their parents had an opportunity for an escorted drive through tour of the plant, a chance to see the training facility, a look through the lens of new VR Training equipment, and an opportunity to visit with the representatives from each of the partner schools as well as Texas Workforce Solutions.