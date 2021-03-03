HALLSVILLE — The dogs, cats and other pets cared for by Dr. Robert Gribble and his staff at the Hallsville Veterinary Hospital will soon be moving to a brand new home.
Gribble said Wednesday he is currently building a brand new, 5,500 sq. ft. facility in Hallsville to relocate his Hallsville Veterinary Hospital.
"We have outgrown our space here," Gribble said. "We will have a brand new facility with more space."
Gribble, who also owns The Vet on 4th in Longview, said he hopes to have the new Hallsville facility finished by the end of May or beginning of June.
"This facility we are in now has been here since 1980 and I've owned it since 2001," he said. "We opened The Vet on 4th in Longview in 2018."
Hallsville Veterinary Hospital's current location is at 1166 West Main Street in Hallsville and the new location is being built just down the same street, adjacent to the Main Street Coffee House.
Gribble said his new location is just inside the City of Hallsville city limits.
To keep up with updates on construction and the Hallsville Veterinary Hospital's move, visit their website at www.hallsvillevet.com