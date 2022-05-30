HALLSVILLE — The drinks were flowing and the music was playing on Friday during Walkers Mill Vineyard and Winery’s first ever “Wine Down” event.
The vineyard, owned by Art and Adriana Strahan, has added another new event that will also be recurring, called the “Wine Down.”
The vineyard’s manager Melanie Juays said the plans for the “Wine Down” event began after Uncle’s Pizza in Dallas offered to bring its pizzas over for the vineyard’s guests.
“We plan to host these events more frequently with Uncle’s Pizza, and we will always have live music every time and drinks,” Juays said.
The vineyard also hosts its annual event, “La Femme,” each fall, which allows ladies to come out and spend a few days shopping vendors and enjoying food trucks and wine.