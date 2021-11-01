HALLSVILLE — It’s soon to be ladies’ night in Hallsville as Walkers Mill Vineyard and Winery gears up for its annual “LaFemme” ladies’ shopping event on Nov. 18 and 19.
The event, which will feature local vendors on site at the picturesque vineyard, allows ladies a night of fun, food, pampering and shopping to get a jump start on their holiday shopping lists.
Tickets are now on sale for this year’s event, which will feature food trucks on site, as well as local vendors selling crafts, clothing, accessories, toiletries, gifts and more — and of course guests will enjoy Walkers Mill Vineyard’s own wine selections and other drinks while browsing.
Tickets are $15 and include a goodie bag for the first 50 guests, a $1 donation to a breast cancer charity, three 1 ounce wine tasting tickets, discount coupons to vendors on site and a raffle drawing entry. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at walkersmill.simpletix.com/e/73389
The two-day event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 and from 2 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 19. Walkers Mill Vineyard and Winery is located at 13983 FM 449 in Hallsville.
“This is my favorite time of the year, LaFemme 2021 Ladies’ Night Out,” Walkers Mill Vineyard and Winery owner Adriana Strahan said in a video. “I want to tell you that now tickets are available for sell on our website. Check with your girlfriends, you have enough time to find a babysitter or maybe your husband can stay with the kids. Come and sip, shop, have a good time, have a blast. We’re going to have food trucks, beverages and lots of local vendors selling their products. I look forward to seeing you here at Walkers Mill.”