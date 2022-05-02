HALLSVILLE — Hallsville’s longtime hardware store will soon have a new, larger location just down the road from its current spot.
Buchanan’s Hardware & Feed, which has locations in Hallsville and Marshall, is currently constructing a new building at 402 W. Main St. in Hallsville, just about a quarter of a mile east of its current location.
“Like most everything else in construction right now, we don’t have an exact date yet because we are still trying to get materials in, but we plan to be in the new location by the end of the year,” Skip Buchanan said.
The Buchanan’s stores are owned and operated by three generations of Buchanans. The store originally opened in 1974 when Mike and Linda Buchanan opened their Hallsville location at 100 E. Main St., with the Marshall location following in 2010.
The couple’s son Skip Buchanan has long been a fixture at the stores, working with his parents, and in the past several years, his son Dalton Buchanan has also joined the team.
With the Buchanans growing and their store growing as well, they are now planning to expand from their current facility to the new 17,400 square foot building with a large parking lot located near Hallsville North Elementary School.
“We needed more room. Like Hallsville, we are growing. The new location has a couple thousand more square feet than our current location, and it has more parking that will be easier for our customers,” Skip said.
The Hallsville store, which currently employees nine people, will also look to add more employees once the new location opens, he said.
“We plan to expand our merchandise and we’ll probably add one or two more employees to accommodate that,” Skip said.
The new store will continue to feature a feed store, a full line hardware store and will also increase the offerings on both of those lines.
“We will be increasing our inventory and we will continue to stay open, at least, the same amount of hours we are now, if not more,” Skip said.
The Buchanans purchased the property at 402 W. Main St. last year and began clearing the land and preparing it for construction. Currently, the foundation and the bones of the metal building are complete and work will soon begin on the inside of the store.
The Buchanan’s Feed & Seed in Marshall will continue to operate at its current location at 2501 W. Grand Ave. in Marshall.